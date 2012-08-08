FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MTN says in talks with U.S., S.Africa on Iran money
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
August 8, 2012 / 10:30 AM / 5 years ago

MTN says in talks with U.S., S.Africa on Iran money

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - MTN Group is talks with U.S. and South African authorities over repatriating earnings from its Iranian business, the chief executive of the South African mobile operator said on Wednesday.

Sifiso Dabengwa also told reporters following the release of the company’s first-half earnings that MTN had not repatriated any funds from Iran in the last six to seven months.

MTN owns 49 percent of local operator MTN Irancell. The company has said in the past it was having difficulty moving money out of the country due to tightening U.S. sanctions against Tehran. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.