MTN CEO says U.S. court ruling a 'positive' in lawsuit defence
April 18, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

MTN CEO says U.S. court ruling a 'positive' in lawsuit defence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 18 (Reuters) - The chief executive of South African telecom MTN Group hailed a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this week as major boost to its defence against a $4.2 billion lawsuit from rival Turkcell.

“It’s definitely a positive for our case,” Sifiso Dabengwa told Reuters in a telephone interview on Thursday.

Turkcell is suing MTN in a U.S. court using a 224-year-old law. The Supreme Court on Wednesday limited the ability of human rights plaintiffs to invoke that law, a ruling seen as a major victory for multinationals. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

