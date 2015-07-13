FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's MTN considers job cuts - report
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 13, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's MTN considers job cuts - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Africa’s biggest mobile operator MTN, which is grappling with an eight-week strike at its South African operations, plans to cut hundreds of jobs, a local newspaper said on Monday.

Citing unnamed sources close to the company, the Business Report newspaper said MTN would go through with layoffs as the strike had shown the company could do without some of its workforce.

A spokesman for MTN declined to comment on the report, saying the company was in a closed period.

Job cuts are a thorny issue in South Africa, where often violent union militancy has been on the rise and the unemployment rate is over 25 percent.

The chief executive of MTN’s South African unit resigned earlier this month as the strike by 2,000 workers drags on. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.