MTN wins court order against Liberia regulator
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 7, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

MTN wins court order against Liberia regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - Africa’s top wireless phone operator, MTN Group, said on Thursday a Liberian court has stopped that country’s telecommunications watchdog from suspending its licence.

Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA) said last month it would suspend the operating licence for South Africa’s MTN for two weeks after the company cut-off its competitor, Comium, accusing it of unpaid interconnection fees.

The interconnection fee is the amount an operator pays another for routing traffic through its network.

MTN did not say why the Liberian court reversed the decision.

MTN, which is facing a separate $4.2 billion law suit from Turkish rival Turkcell, serves more than 1 million subscribers in the west African country. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
