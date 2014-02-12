FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RLPC-MTN Group in talks for $1 bln loan
#Credit Markets
February 12, 2014

RLPC-MTN Group in talks for $1 bln loan

Sandrine Bradley

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - South African mobile phone operator MTN Group has mandated Barclays as global co-ordinator on a new $1 billion revolving credit facility, according to banking sources.

The syndicated loan, which pays 110 bps over LIBOR, will replace a $1.35 billion, three-year loan that signed in May 2011, the bankers said.

Lenders are being asked to commit $125 million tickets on the new loan, with initial responses due by February 19. The club deal is expected to be provided by 11-13 banks, one of the sources said.

MTN was not immediately available for comment. (Editing by Chris Mangham)

