JOHANNESBURG, June 27 (Reuters) - Africa’s largest telecoms operator MTN said on Thursday it will still look for opportunities in Myanmar, after losing out on an operating licence in the southeast Asian country.

Myanmar awarded operating licences to Norway’s Telenor and Qatar’s Ooredoo after a competitive bidding process that drew interest from some 90 companies. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)