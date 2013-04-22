FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-MTN Nigeria to sign $3 billion loan deal with banks
April 22, 2013 / 9:26 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-MTN Nigeria to sign $3 billion loan deal with banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word “billion” in headline)

April 22 (Reuters) - The Nigerian Unit of South Africa’s MTN said on Monday it will sign a $3 billion (470 bln naira) loan with a consortium of banks.

The telecom operator said in an invitation to the signing that the medium-term facility will be signed on Tuesday. MTN officials declined to give details of which banks are involved or what the money is to be used for.

MTN has been borrowing to upgrade its network in Nigeria, as competition hots up in its most lucrative African market. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)

