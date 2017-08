LAGOS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Communications Commission (NCC) is open to discussions with South African mobile operator MTN on more spectrum licences, it said in a statement on Thursday.

NCC advised MTN to make requests for spectrum licences it was interested in. "We will check its availability", the statement said. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Camillus Eboh; Editing by Jane Merriman)