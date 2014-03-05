FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MTN says full-year HEPS rises 27.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-MTN says full-year HEPS rises 27.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 5 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd : * Says FY group subscribers increased 9,8% to 207,8 million * FY revenue increased 12,0% (3,1%*) to R136 495 million * Says FY EBITDA increased 13,0%**(1,6%*) to R58 820 million * Final dividend of 665 cents per share, with total dividend of 1 035 cents per share * Says FY EBITDA margin increased 0,4 percentage points to 43,1 pct * Says FY HEPS increased 27,3 pct to 1 386 cents * FY data revenue increased 41,4 pct (32,6%*) to R20 670 million * Says continue to explore opportunities to expand our product offering outside of traditional voice * Says value-accretive M&A opportunities will continue to be explored in line with our strategy * Outgoing voice revenue increased by 12,3 pct (2,4%*) compared to the prior year and contributed 64,2 pct of total revenue. * Says group continues to explore tower transactions on an ongoing basis * Weakness in rand exchange rate in the year contributed to the improvement in reported revenue for operations outside south africa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.