MTN could buy back another $245 mln in shares -CEO
August 8, 2012 / 10:50 AM / 5 years ago

MTN could buy back another $245 mln in shares -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - MTN Group could buy back another 2 billion rand ($245 million) worth of its own shares in the next 12 months under its current share buyback programme, the chief executive of the South African telecom group said on Wednesday.

Sifiso Dabengwa told reporters the company has board approval to buy back a total of 5 billion rand, under which it has already bought 3 billion rand worth of shares. ($1 = 8.1411 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

