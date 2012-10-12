MTN sells towers for $284 mln to IHS

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - S.Africa’s MTN Group said on Friday it plans to dispose its transmission towers in Ivory Coast and Cameroon for a total $284 million to IHS Holdings.

The transactions are expected to close in the first quarter of 2013 and MTN will be the anchor tenant on its former towers for an initial period of 10 years.

IHS will be buying 931 towers in Ivory Coast for $141 million and a further 827 masts in Cameroon for $143 million. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)