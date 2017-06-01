FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2017 / 10:02 AM / 3 months ago

Turkey's Turkcell says $4.2 bln suit against S.Africa's MTN to go to trial

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Turkish mobile operator Turkcell said on Thursday its $4.2 billion lawsuit against South Africa's MTN over an Iran licence would go ahead in a South African court, after years of delays.

Turkcell first sued Johannesburg-based MTN in a U.S. court in 2012, alleging that the company used bribery and other untoward means to ultimately win the licence over Turkcell. MTN has denied any wrongdoing. The case was later withdrawn from U.S. courts and filed in South Africa, where it has been caught up in legal wrangling since later 2013.

"Turkell's claim was lodged in the South African High Court in 2013, but has been delayed by objections from MTN and amended particulars of claim by Turkcell as it sought to accommodate these objections," the company said in a statement.

"On 5 May 2017 the High Court rejected nearly 30 further objections from MTN, clearing the way for Turkcell's amended particulars of claim to go to trial in South Africa," it said. (Reporting by David Dolan and Can Sezer; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

