FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MTN says rival Turkcell looking to extort money
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
March 12, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 6 years

MTN says rival Turkcell looking to extort money

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 12 (Reuters) - South African mobile phone operator MTN Group said on Monday that rival Turkcell was using the threat of a U.S. lawsuit to extort money from it.

MTN also said in a statement that talks between the two mobile operators had broken down.

The Turkish operator said in February it had launched lawsuits seeking compensation over the award of an Iranian cellular licence to MTN Group.

According to MTN, Turkcell will claim that MTN won its Iranian licence by lobbying South Africa to take a soft stance on Tehran’s nuclear programme. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.