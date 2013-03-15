FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uganda throws out tax evasion case against MTN bosses
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 15, 2013 / 7:27 AM / in 5 years

Uganda throws out tax evasion case against MTN bosses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 15 (Reuters) - A Ugandan court threw out a tax fraud case against the chief executive and other senior officials of South Africa’s MTN Group due to lack of evidence, MTN said on Friday.

CEO Sifiso Dabengwa and 12 officials were due to face charges of tax evasion and conspiracy to make false customs declarations, according to a summons issued by the Buganda Road Court on Nov. 7.

MTN, which operates in several other African countries, is the market leader in Uganda, east Africa’s third-largest economy. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.