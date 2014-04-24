FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTN Group says Q1 total subscribers rise 1.1 pct
April 24, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-MTN Group says Q1 total subscribers rise 1.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd

* Subscriber of 1,1 pct quarter-on-quarter (QOQ) from December 2013

* Data revenues bolster performance increasing 43,3 pct year-on-year (YOY)

* Continued focus on network roll-out and data offerings in Nigeria

* Overall subscriber numbers reduced by 824 768 bringing total subscribers to 24,9 million at end of quarter

* MTN South Africa remains committed to seeking a permanent resolution to recent MTR glide path and asymmetry regulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

