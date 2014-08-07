BRIEF-MTN Group first-half revenue rises 10.7 pct

Aug 7 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd :
* H1 revenue increased by 10.7 pct (4.1 pct) to 72,759 million rand
* H1 group subscribers up 3.5 pct to 215 million
* H1 HEPS 9 pct up at 729 cents
* Interim dividend up 20.3 pct to 445 cents per share
* H1 EBITDA increased by 19.6 pct (10.6 pct) to 33,663 million rand
* Continues to work closely with all relevant authorities in managing US and EU sanctions against Iran, Syria and Sudan
* In South Africa, we expect to build on momentum gained in Q2 to regain market share