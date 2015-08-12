FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian grocer Metro's quarterly profit rises 13 pct
August 12, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Canadian grocer Metro's quarterly profit rises 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Canadian grocer Metro Inc’s quarterly profit rose 13 percent as new fresh foods products boosted the company’s same-store sales.

The company’s same-store sales rose 4.3 percent in the third quarter ended July 4.

Net income rose to C$163.5 million ($125.6 million), or 64 Canadian cents per share, from C$144.5 million, or 54 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 6 percent to C$3.84 billion. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

