Canadian grocer Metro's profit rises on higher same-store sales

April 22 (Reuters) - Canadian grocer Metro Inc reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher same-store sales.

The Montreal-based company’s same-store sales rose 4.5 percent in the second quarter ended March 14.

Net income rose to C$111.6 million ($91.2 million), or 43 Canadian cents per share, from C$96.9 million, or 36 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to C$2.71 billion. ($1 = 1.2237 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)