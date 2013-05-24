FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manitoba Telecom to sell fiber optic network to Accelero
May 24, 2013 / 12:56 PM / in 4 years

Manitoba Telecom to sell fiber optic network to Accelero

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, May 24 (Reuters) - Manitoba Telecom Services Inc said on Friday it has struck a deal to sell its Allstream business, a fiber optic network stretching across Canada, to Accelero Capital Holdings for C$520 million ($502.8 million), including debt assumed by the buyer.

Winnipeg-based Manitoba Telecom last year said it had begun a wide-ranging strategic review of its Allstream business that could result in the sale of the unit.

“This transaction makes MTS a stronger, more focused and more valuable company,” Chief Executive Pierre Blouin said in a statement. “MTS goes forward as a pure-play telecom with a strong consumer franchise and significant free cash flow to support our dividend.”

The deal will provide MTS with sufficient capital to invest in wireless spectrum and to continue bringing fibre-to-the-home, 4G LTE wireless technology and other products to communities in Manitoba, the company said.

After closing costs, MTS said it expects to realize net proceeds of about C$405 million from the deal with Accelero, an investment and management group focused on telecommunications, digital media and technology.

