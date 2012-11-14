FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's MTS beats Q3 profit fcast, to hike dividends
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Russia's MTS beats Q3 profit fcast, to hike dividends

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Q3 net profit up 74 pct y/y to $630 mln vs $527 mln forecast

* Revenues drop 4.4 pct due rouble weakness vs dollar

* OIBDA down 4.2 pct, margin flat at 44 pct

* Wants to hike dividends by 25 pct for 2012-2014

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - MTS, Russia’s top mobile phone operator, reported on Wednesday a forecast-beating 74 percent jump in third-quarter net profit and said it plans to hike dividends by at least 25 percent in 2012-2014.

MTS, part of services conglomerate Sistema, said net profit totalled $630 million, boosted by a $100 million foreign exchange gain on its debt, compared with a Reuters poll forecast of $527 million.

MTS competes with rivals Vimpelcom and MegaFon , which both reported sharp increases in profitability for the quarter.

MegaFon, which is planning a London IPO, recently reported a 20 percent rise in third quarter net profit to 15 billion roubles ($476 million). New York-listed Vimpelcom earlier on Wednesday reported a 185 percent rise in net profit to $538 million.

MTS said subscriber numbers in Russia for mobile services rose 1.6 percent to 69.59 million. That outpaced Vimpelcom, which reported mobile subscribers in Russia fell 1 percent to 56.2 million. MegaFon outpaced both, reporting a 5.1 percent rise in subscriber numbers to 62.8 million.

MTS said it would propose a hike of at least 25 percent in its dividends on 2012-2014 profits to more than 18.3 roubles ($0.58) per share a year against 14.7 rouble paid in 2011. The total three-year payout would thus amount to 114 billion roubles, up from 91 billion in 2009-2011.

Its revenues dropped 4.4 percent in the third quarter, year-on-year, to $3.13 billion due mainly to the appreciation of the dollar against the rouble - its main operating currency.

Revenues were also hurt by the suspension of its operating license in Uzbekistan in July.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation fell 4.2 percent to $1.38 billion for a 44 percent margin, unchanged from a year ago. Analysts had forecast OIBDA at $1.34 billion with the 43.3 percent margin.

The New York-listed company also slightly raised its full-year revenue growth guidance in local currencies to 7 percent from 5-7 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.