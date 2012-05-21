Russia's MTS says Q1 profit up 59pct, beats forecast

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - MTS, Russia’s top mobile phone operator, posted a $511.7 million net profit in the first quarter of 2012, a 59 percent increase compared with the same period last year, the company said on Monday.

MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema, said net profit was $321.6 million for the first quarter last year.

The company was expected to report a 24 percent increase in first-quarter net profit to $399.5 million compared to the same period last year on the back of foreign exchange gains, a Reuters poll showed last week.

MTS added its revenues were up to $3.01 billion in the first quarter from $2.93 billion, also beating a Reuters poll of $2.97 billion. Results were partly boosted by a forex gain, the company said.