Russia's MTS says to resume operations in Uzbekistan
July 31, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's MTS says to resume operations in Uzbekistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Thursday it will relaunch operations in Uzbekistan by the year-end after it reached an agreement to resolve differences with the former Soviet central Asian republic.

It said that according to the agreement, MTS will hold a 50.01 percent stake in a joint venture with Uzbekistan, where it was forced to close business in 2012 after a local court revoked its licence. (Reporting by Nastya Teterevleva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

