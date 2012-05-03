FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's MTS in talks to resume Turkmen ops-sources
May 3, 2012 / 9:50 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's MTS in talks to resume Turkmen ops-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s top mobile phone operator MTS is in talks with the Turkmen government over resumption of its work in the Central Asian state, two sources close to its parent company Sistema said on Thursday.

MTS had an 85 percent share of Turkmenistan’s mobile market until December 2010, when its mobile licence was suspended for reasons that the firm said “were never fully justified”.

It brought legal action against the Turkmen Communications Ministry over the licence suspension and took a write-off of around $140 million.

“There is a certain negotiation process, although no formal agreements have been reached so far,” one of the sources said, adding MTS was also close to reaching agreement last December.

MTS declined immediate comment.

Sistema was not immediately available for comment.

