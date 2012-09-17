FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-MTS says Uzbek unit assets confiscated by court
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-MTS says Uzbek unit assets confiscated by court

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Some MTS staff get corrective labour sentences

* Ruling follows $1.1 billion write-off

* Tashkent court confirms case has ended

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s top mobile phone operator MTS said on Monday that the Tashkent Criminal Court ordered the confiscation of all assets owned by its Uzbek subsidiary Uzdunrobita in a criminal case against its local staff.

The court also sentenced four Uzdunrobita’s managers to nearly 2.5 years of “corrective” labour with a further three-year ban on returning to business, said a spokeswoman for MTS.

“MTS disagrees with the unfair sentence on the four Uzdunrobita employees... MTS reserves the right to use all legal means, first of all on the international level, to recover the damages ... it incurred as a result of illegal actions against its Uzbek subsidiary,” the company said in a statement.

The mobile operator’s New York-listed stock fell 2.7 percent to $18.66, with closest peer Vimpelcom down less than half a percent.

MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema , said it was not allowed to represent the interests of its staff in the process it claims is an “unwarranted attack” on its business.

The company last month took a $1.1 billion write-off after the Uzbek court revoked its local operating licence and said the authorities had initiated enforcement proceedings to seize Uzdunrobita’s assets.

Contacted by Reuters, the Tashkent Criminal Court confirmed it had finalised the case of Uzdunrobita but declined to give any details.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.