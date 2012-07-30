Russia's MTS riled by Uzbek suspension extension

* Regulator says MTS unit failed to eliminate violations

* Suspension extended for three months

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - An Uzbek court has extended the suspension of a licence held by a local subsidiary of Russia’s top mobile telecoms company MTS for a further three months, an Uzbek regulator said on Monday.

Citing MTS’s failure to eliminate an alleged breach of licence requirements, the order extends a 10-day suspension ordered on July 17 as part of a dispute that involved a criminal case against MTS managers and a back-tax claim.

Uzbekistan’s Agency of Communication and Information said on its website that MTS had asked to resume operations but was denied after “further monitoring” unveiled violations.

Analysts fear that the suspension may lead to MTS exiting a market that contributed $430 million, or 3.5 percent of its total revenue, in 2011.

MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema , had denied any significant violation by its Uzbek unit, saying that it considered the case to be an “unwarranted attack” on Russian businesses.

In a statement on Monday, MTS said that it had fulfilled all the regulator’s requirements since its licence was suspended.

MTS also said that it considered the extension of the licence suspension to be illegal and that it had sent a letter to Uzbek President Islam Karimov. In the letter, obtained by Reuters, CEO Andrei Dubovskov asked Karimov to intervene in the matter.