FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
Judge allows Russian bank to subpoena U.S. banking records
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Senate rejects ACA repeal again, eyes 'skinny' bill
Senate rejects ACA repeal again, eyes 'skinny' bill
Senate rejects ACA repeal again, eyes 'skinny' bill
Senate rejects ACA repeal again, eyes 'skinny' bill
Senate rejects ACA repeal again, eyes 'skinny' bill
Senate rejects ACA repeal again, eyes 'skinny' bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 26, 2017 / 9:38 PM / in an hour

Judge allows Russian bank to subpoena U.S. banking records

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Russia's MTS Bank may subpoena the U.S. banking records of a former executive of bankrupt Russian airline Transaero as the bank tries to recover millions of dollars it loaned the airline, a federal judge in Miami ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres rejected arguments by a lawyer for Alexander Krinichanskiy, the airline's former executive director, that the subpoenas should be quashed because he is not a Florida resident subject to the court's jurisdiction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uDl1pn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.