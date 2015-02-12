MTU Aero Engines beats forecasts on strong dollar, new jet demand

MUNICH, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s MTU Aero Engines , a maker of aircraft engines, beat estimates for fourth quarter operating profits as it benefited from demand for engines for new passenger jets and favourable currency trends.

MTU, which makes engines for planes manufactured by Boeing , Airbus and Bombardier, said on Thursday it expected revenues to rise 10 percent in 2015 and operating profit to increase to 420 million euros from 382.7 million it reported for 2014.

For the fourth quarter, it posted adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 111.8 million euros, against analyst expectations for 107 million.