FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MTU Aero Engines beats forecasts on strong dollar, new jet demand
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

MTU Aero Engines beats forecasts on strong dollar, new jet demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s MTU Aero Engines , a maker of aircraft engines, beat estimates for fourth quarter operating profits as it benefited from demand for engines for new passenger jets and favourable currency trends.

MTU, which makes engines for planes manufactured by Boeing , Airbus and Bombardier, said on Thursday it expected revenues to rise 10 percent in 2015 and operating profit to increase to 420 million euros from 382.7 million it reported for 2014.

For the fourth quarter, it posted adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 111.8 million euros, against analyst expectations for 107 million.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.