MTU Aero Q1 sales miss view on A320neo delays
April 28, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

MTU Aero Q1 sales miss view on A320neo delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines said revenues in its first quarter missed expectations, hurt by delays to deliveries of the new Airbus A320neo jet.

The company, which works with Pratt & Whitney on the geared turbofan engine for the A320neo, said overall group revenues were flat at 1.098 billion euros ($1.25 billion), against expectations for 1.135 billion in a Reuters poll.

Revenues in its commercial aircraft engine division fell 13 percent in the quarter to 556 million euros.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 34 percent to 131 million euros, above the average forecast for 118 million euros, thanks to its maintenance business.

$1 = 0.8815 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

