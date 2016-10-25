BERLIN Oct 25 German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines said it now expected more profit than previously expected for 2016 after reporting an 18 percent jump in earnings in the third quarter.

MTU Aero, whose customers include Airbus and Boeing , said it now saw adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) coming to around 500 million euros ($544 million) for 2016, compared with a previous forecast for around 480 million.

It reported third quarter adjusted EBIT of 139.7 million euros, beating average analyst expectations for 125 million.

($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)