10 months ago
UPDATE 2-MTU Aero sees higher 2016 profits on maintenance boost
October 25, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 2-MTU Aero sees higher 2016 profits on maintenance boost

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Q3 adj EBIT 140 mln eur vs consensus 125 mln

* Now sees 2016 adj EBIT around 500 mln eur

* New engine sales hurt by A320neo delays

* Shares drop 3.7 percent over 2017 earnings fears (Adds shares, management comments on 2017)

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines said profits this year would be higher than it previously forecast after strong growth in its maintenance business bolstered third quarter earnings.

Investors were cautious, though, sending the group's shares lower. Rising maintenance revenue helped MTU offset lower-than-expected new engine sales due to delays in deliveries of Airbus's new A320neo jet. But analysts said the shift could affect earnings in 2017 instead as new engine sales typically provide lower margins than maintenance work.

Shares in MTU, whose customers include Airbus and Boeing, were down 3.7 percent at 92.68 euros at 0955 GMT, after rising 7 percent this month.

The group said it now saw adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) coming to around 500 million euros ($544 million) for 2016, compared with a previous forecast for around 480 million.

Its maintenance business for commercial planes reported a 19 percent rise in revenues for the three months through September.

CEO Rainer Winkler declined to comment on the outlook for 2017 earnings on Tuesday, saying MTU would provide first guidance during an investor day on Dec 14. Before the third quarter results, analysts in a Reuters poll had expected 2017 adjusted EBIT of 522 million euros.

MTU expects its commercial maintenance revenues to rise by around 15-19 percent this year in U.S. dollar terms, compared with a previous forecast for 10 percent. New engine sales are now predicted to remain flat this year, instead of increasing by 3-7 percent.

Shares in MTU, which had risen 7 percent this month before Tuesday's update, were down 3.7 percent at 92.68 euros at 0955 GMT.

To meet demand for spare parts and repairs for civil jets after a glut of orders for new aircraft in recent years, MTU is exploring setting up a joint maintenance company with Lufthansa Technik, part of the Lufthansa airline group.

MTU and Lufthansa are discussing where to set up a facility, with a decision expected by the end of the year.

Rival Safran also reported an increase in revenues from spare parts for civil jet engines on Monday.

However, competition looks set to increase, with Boeing also aiming to win more of the lucrative market for replacement parts and repair services to boost its margins.

MTU reported third quarter adjusted EBIT of 139.7 million euros, beating average analyst expectations for 125 million. ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Susan Fenton)

