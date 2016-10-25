* Q3 adj EBIT 140 mln eur vs consensus 125 mln

* Now sees 2016 adj EBIT around 500 mln eur

* Upgrades forecast for spares revenues

* New engine sales hurt by A320neo delays

* Shares indicated up 1.5 percent, MDAX seen up 0.4 pct (Adds more details on divisions)

BERLIN, Oct 25 German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines said it now expected more profit than previously forecast for 2016 after reporting an 18 percent jump in earnings in the third quarter, boosted by its maintenance business.

MTU Aero, whose customers include Airbus and Boeing , said on Tuesday it now saw adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) coming to around 500 million euros ($544 million) for 2016, compared with a previous forecast for around 480 million.

While new engine sales are being held back by delays in deliveries of Airbus's new A320neo jet, its maintenance business for commercial planes reported revenues up 19 percent.

"The business unit has beaten previous quarterly records four times in a row," chief programme officer Michael Schreyoegg said in a statement.

MTU now expects its commercial maintenance revenues to rise by around 15-19 percent this year in U.S. dollar terms, compared with a previous forecast for 10 percent. New engine sales are now predicted to remain flat this year, instead of increasing by 3-7 percent.

To meet demand for spare parts and repairs for civil jets after a glut of orders for new aircraft in recent years, MTU is exploring setting up a joint maintenance company with Lufthansa Technik, part of the Lufthansa airline group.

Rival Safran also reported an increase in revenues from spares for civil jet engines on Monday.

However, competition looks set to increase, with Boeing also aiming to win more of the lucrative market for replacement parts and repair services to boost its margins.

MTU reported third quarter adjusted EBIT of 139.7 million euros, beating average analyst expectations for 125 million.

($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)