MTU Aero sees profit stable in 2014

MUNICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s MTU Aero Engines predicted profit would be flat this year as it reported fourth-quarter results in line with expectations.

The group, whose engines are used in Airbus A320 passenger planes and Boeing Dreamliners, reported fourth-quarter sales of 963.6 million euros ($1.3 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 106.8 million.

Analysts had been expecting adjusted EBIT of 105 million euros on revenue of 940 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.