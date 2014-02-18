FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MTU Aero sees profit stable in 2014
February 18, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

MTU Aero sees profit stable in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s MTU Aero Engines predicted profit would be flat this year as it reported fourth-quarter results in line with expectations.

The group, whose engines are used in Airbus A320 passenger planes and Boeing Dreamliners, reported fourth-quarter sales of 963.6 million euros ($1.3 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 106.8 million.

Analysts had been expecting adjusted EBIT of 105 million euros on revenue of 940 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

