FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MTU Aero sees passenger jets driving profit growth in 2013
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

MTU Aero sees passenger jets driving profit growth in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines expects further growth in sales and profit for 2013, helped by orders from commercial aircraft makers like Airbus and Boeing, it said on Tuesday.

For 2012, it reported revenue rose 15 percent to 3.38 billion euros ($4.5 billion), and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) advanced 14 percent to 374.3 million euros on a comparable basis.

Analysts had been expecting the group to report revenue of 3.38 billion euros and adjusted EBIT of 380 million, according to a Reuters poll.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.