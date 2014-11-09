One Direction big winner at MTV's top European awards show

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Boy-band sensation One Direction won big at one of Europe’s top music events on Sunday, scooping three MTV Europe Music Awards at a firework-filled ceremony in Glasgow.

The British pop group, known for their dedicated global fan base, won Best Pop, Best Live and Biggest Fans categories, scooping three of a possible four.

The ceremony, celebrating its 20th anniversary, was held in the 13,000-seat SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

The city hosted the music channel MTV’s flagship European awards show for the first time.

Ariana Grande also enjoyed success, grabbing her first two MTV EMAs, having received just one nomination in 2013.

The relative newcomer beat better-known acts such as Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and host Nicki Minaj to win Best Female, and her song “Problem”, featuring rapper Iggy Azalea, won Best Song ahead of Pharrell Williams’ triple-platinum hit “Happy.”

Minaj did pick up the award for Best Hip Hop, while Justin Bieber netted the award for Best Male.

Rock veterans also made appearances, as heavy metal and reality TV star Ozzy Osborne collected a Global Icon award and Irish rock U2 veterans performed “Every Breaking Wave.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Andrea Ricci)