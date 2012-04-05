FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Bank Muamalat to issue 1.5 tln rupiah corporate sukuk
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 5, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 6 years

Indonesia's Bank Muamalat to issue 1.5 tln rupiah corporate sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s first Islamic bank, PT Bank Muamalat, is planning to issue 1.5 trillion indonesian rupiah ($164 million) of corporate sukuk to expand business and credit financing, the firm’s director said on Thursday.

Bank Muamalat director Adrian Gunadi said 800 billion rupiah will be issued as the first tranche in mid 2012, with a 10-year tenure and buyback option on the fifth year.

The second stage of the corporate sukuk is expected to be issued in the second half of 2012 or early 2013, but further details were not available.

Muamalat has appointed Bahana Securities, Danareksa Sekuritas and Indo Premier Securities as underwriters on the deal.

In February, Bank Islam, the second largest sharia bank in Malaysia, was reportedly in early talks to buy a stake in PT Bank Muamalat.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.