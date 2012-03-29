UPDATE 2-Mubadala hands part of Aldar stake to ADCB for loan

(Adds loan amount, analyst comments)

By Stanley Carvalho

ABU DHABI, March 29 (Reuters) - State-owned investment fund Mubadala, which holds a near-majority position in indebted Aldar Properties, plans to transfer a 14 percent stake in the developer to secure a loan facility from an Abu Dhabi lender.

Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank - the third largest bank in Abu Dhabi by market value and 58 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government - said in a statement on Thursday that 571.9 million Aldar shares would be used as collateral.

Mubadala, which owns 49 percent of the struggling developer after an Abu Dhabi government bailout, said the shares will revert back to it in April 2013 when the facility matures, or earlier if repaid ahead of schedule.

The two firms did not disclose the size of the facility, but a source familiar with the matter said it was for 500 million UAE dirhams ($136.1 million).

The stake is worth nearly 700 million dirhams based on Aldar’s closing share price on the Abu Dhabi bourse.

Reuters reported in January that Abu Dhabi had held talks to offload all or part of the 49 percent government stake in struggling Aldar in an attempt to stop its falling asset value from dragging down Mubadala.

The fund said the move was part of its “ongoing financing strategy, enabling a source of funding on commercially viable terms while maintaining Mubadala as a long-term shareholder of Aldar.”

Mubadala, which unveiled plans to buy a $2 billion stake in Brazil’s EBX Group earlier this week, took part in a government rescue of Aldar last year by subscribing to a $2.8 billion convertible bond issued by the developer in March 2011.

The fund, with assets worth around $46 billion, converted a portion of the bond to equity in December. Full conversion could eventually raise Mubadala’s stake to 60 percent.

“It appears as though Mubadala is taking all necessary steps to avoid raising its ownership in Aldar,” said a regional fixed income analyst speaking on condition of anonymity. “For ADCB, this is a high-quality loan to Mubadala secured with collateral ... so basically it is balance-sheet growth for the bank.”

The Abu Dhabi government has given Aldar nearly $10 billion in bailout funds, almost equivalent to the amount it extended to neighbouring emirate Dubai at the height of its 2009 debt crisis.

While Dubai’s crisis came as a shock to global markets, the Abu Dhabi reckoning has been a more gradual and incremental process as real-estate values continue to slide in the emirate.

Earlier this month, Aldar and local rival Sorouh Real Estate said they were in talks for a state-backed merger that could create a company with some $15 billion in assets. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Additional reporting by Mala Pancholia; Editing by Amran Abocar and David Holmes)