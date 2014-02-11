FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mubadala says assessing options for $1.25 bln bond maturity
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 11, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

Mubadala says assessing options for $1.25 bln bond maturity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s state fund Mubadala is assessing whether to issue a new bond when a $1.25 billion issue matures in May, the fund said on Tuesday.

“As with any debt maturity within the Mubadala group, we are currently assessing options for the May 2014 $1.25 billion bond maturity,” a spokesperson said in an e-mailed reply to Reuters questions.

The maturity is part of a $1.75 billion, two-tranche bond which the fund sold in 2009, with the remaining $500 million set to mature in 2019. The only other time Mubadala has publicly sold debt was in April 2011, when it sold a $1.5 billion, two-part bond.

Mubadala, rated AA by Fitch and Standard & Poor‘s, is an investment vehicle fully owned by the Abu Dhabi government. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Additional reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.