UAE's Mubadala to sell $500 mln 7-year bond on Monday -leads
May 9, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

UAE's Mubadala to sell $500 mln 7-year bond on Monday -leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala plans to sell a $500 million, seven-year bond on Monday, a document from lead managers showed, in what would be the state-owned investment fund’s return to the international debt market after a two-year absence.

The fund has set initial price thoughts for the transaction, which will be open to investors in the United States as it is compliant with 144a regulations, in the area of 170 basis points over midswaps.

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, First Gulf Bank, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFJ, and Societe Generale are arranging the deal, the document added. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

