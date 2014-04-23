FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mubadala opens books on USD750m no-grow eight-year bond
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 23, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Mubadala opens books on USD750m no-grow eight-year bond

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala has opened books on a USD750m no-grow eight-year bond with initial price thoughts of 145bp area over seven-year treasuries, according to a lead.

The state-owned fund, rated Aa3/AA/AA, is expected to price the 144a/Reg S deal later today.

As IFR reported earlier this month, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are the bookrunners on the transaction. Goldman Sachs and HSBC are the joint global co-ordinators. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.