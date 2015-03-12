FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mubadala GE Capital plans benchmark-size bond as soon as April -sources
March 12, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Mubadala GE Capital plans benchmark-size bond as soon as April -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Mubadala GE Capital is considering a return to the bond market as early as April as it seek cash to fuel its lending business, sources aware of the matter said.

The joint venture between the Abu Dhabi state-owned fund and General Electric provides commercial lending, equipment leasing, distribution and vendor finance solutions among other services. It declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The bond will be Mubadala GE Capital’s first since it completed a debut transaction in November worth $500 million.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and David French; editing by Jason Neely)

