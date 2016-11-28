FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
China's HNA, Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala to partner on investments
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 28, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 9 months ago

China's HNA, Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala to partner on investments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China's HNA Group, owner of Hainan Airlines, and Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Development Co said on Monday they would invest together in tourism, logistics and financial services.

They will also look at areas including aerospace, advanced manufacturing, real estate and healthcare, they said in a joint statement. They provided no details.

HNA, a shipping and airlines conglomerate with more than $90 billion of assets, began a commercial relationship with Mubadala in July when Mubadala agreed to sell a majority stake in SR Technics, a civil aviation business, to HNA.

Mubadala retained 20 percent of SR Technics.

In an effort to strengthen its ties to the Gulf, HNA in September 2015 announced plans for an Islamic financing deal, although it has not yet announced completion of the deal.

Mubadala, which is merging with fellow state fund International Petroleum Investment Co, has stakes in companies across the world. Mubadala had 246.4 billion dirhams ($67.1 billion) of assets at the end of 2015. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Andrew Torchia and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.