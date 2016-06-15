FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-UAE's Mubadala appoints Calily as CEO of energy platform
June 15, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

MOVES-UAE's Mubadala appoints Calily as CEO of energy platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, June 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state-owned investment fund Mubadala on Wednesday said it appointed Ahmed Saeed al-Calily as chief executive of the group’s energy platform.

Calily will oversee the company’s energy portfolio, which includes Mubadala Petroleum and green energy firm Masdar. He will also serve on Mubadala’s investment committee, a statement from the fund said.

Director-general of the Abu Dhabi Technology Development Committee since 2009, Calily has also worked as chief executive of Abu Dhabi Ports Company and held several board positions in local companies.

He replaces Homaid al-Shimmari, who had served as acting chief executive since February and who will continue in his role as head of Mubadala’s aerospace and engineering services business. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)

