FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala says H1 net profit drops 53.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala says H1 net profit drops 53.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state-owned investment fund Mubadala said on Thursday its first-half profit tumbled by more than half as gains from financial investments failed to offset lower income from disposals and higher costs.

Mubadala, which has stakes in General Electric and private equity firm Carlyle, made a profit attributable to equity owners of 625.5 million dirhams ($170.3 million) for the first six months of 2015 compared with 1.34 billion dirhams in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Total comprehensive income, which comprises all forms of income, dropped 63.9 percent year on year to 477.7 million dirhams in the first half of the year. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.