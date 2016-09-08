FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala swings to loss in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Mubadala said on Thursday it swung to a substantial loss in the first half of 2016 as the state-owned investment fund was hit by lower commodity prices and weaker income from financial investments.

Mubadala, which is merging with fellow state fund International Petroleum Investment Co, made a loss attributable to equity owners of 4.43 billion dirhams ($1.21 billion) in the first six months of 2016 compared with a profit of 625.5 million dirhams a year earlier.

Total comprehensive income, which comprises all forms of income, also swung to a loss of 4.96 billion dirhams from positive income of 477.7 million dirhams in the first half of last year. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
