Japan's MUFG says agrees to buy $5.61 bln stake in Bank of Ayudhya
July 2, 2013 / 10:36 AM / in 4 years

Japan's MUFG says agrees to buy $5.61 bln stake in Bank of Ayudhya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy up to 75 percent of Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand’s fifth-largest lender, in a deal worth 560 billion yen ($5.61 billion).

The Japanese lender also said it was considering merging its Thai operations with those of Bank of Ayudhya, in which General Electric Co. has a stake, to meet Thailand’s single presence policy on bank ownership. MUFG has sizable operations in Japanese corporations in the Southeast Asian country.

