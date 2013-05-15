FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's top lender MUFG profit down 13 pct, sees tougher 2013/14
May 15, 2013 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's top lender MUFG profit down 13 pct, sees tougher 2013/14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc , Japan’s largest lender by assets, posted a 13.1 percent decline in net profit for the year ended in March after it enjoyed hefty one-time gains from its investment in Morgan Stanley a year earlier.

MUFG, which owns a 22 percent stake in the Wall Street bank, made a net profit of 852.62 billion yen ($8.36 billion) in the year just ended, it said on Wednesday, down from 981.33 billion yen a year earlier.

Excluding the impact of the year-earlier special gain, the bank reported solid profit, helped by a year-end rally in the Japanese stock market and growth in overseas loans. Domestic lending activities remained tepid amid Japan’s weak economic growth.

For the current financial year through March 2014, the lender is targeting net profit of 760 billion yen, down from the previous year, though marginally above an average forecast of 748.9 billion yen in a poll of 11 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
