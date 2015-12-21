FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulator orders MUFG to improve governance-sources
December 21, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. regulator orders MUFG to improve governance-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. regulator has told Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) to improve governance of its U.S. operations, including risk management in settlement systems, sources with familiar the matter said.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has sent the bank a letter saying the governance of the U.S. unit was not properly established, said the sources, who are not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

The regulator will monitor measures to be taken by the bank to rectify the situation. It could issue official orders if it determines MUFG has not adequately improved its governance, the sources said.

An MUFG spokesman declined to comment, while U.S. officials could not immediately be reached. (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Editing by Eric Meijer)

