* All special advisors at MUFG core bank are former top
executives
* MUFG among handful of major firms reviewing the practice
* Corporate governance reform among PM Abe's policy planks
TOKYO, July 11 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
(MUFG) may disclose information on so-called special
advisors - all former top executives - and clarify the work they
do, as part of its efforts to improve corporate governance,
sources at the bank with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The step would put the lender among the first of major
Japanese firms to review the role of advisors after the
government this year called on firms to clarify the status of
former executives who stay on company payrolls as consultants.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration has made
corporate governance a key policy plank, keen to shake up a
business culture that has often been criticised for putting the
interests of executives over shareholders.
A trade ministry report published in March noted there were
concerns that advisors at Japanese firms can exert undue
influence over management without being held accountable to
shareholders, and it urged companies to shed light on their
roles.
MUFG, Japan's largest lender by assets, has "less than 10"
special advisors at its core banking unit, all of them either a
former chairman or president, said one of the sources.
"Given heightened public interest in corporate governance,
we have to clarify the role of these advisors and make rules for
their compensation schemes. And we plan to make public what they
do," the person said, adding that the board plans to reach a
conclusion by the end of the financial year ending in March.
The sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
An MUFG spokesman declined to comment.
Waseda University Professor Hideaki Miyajima, an expert on
coporate governance, said that while it was difficult to pin
down whether special advisors at Japanese companies do tend to
exert undue influence over management, it was important that
traditional companies like MUFG address these concerns.
"I think the move is likely to followed by companies that
have overseas operations or a higher percentage of institutional
investors as shareholders," he added.
Other Japanese companies that have acted on the issue of
advisors include department store operator J.Front Retailing Co
Ltd, which abolished the title of corporate counsel in
May.
Others have sought to justify the rationale behind the
practice. Takeda Pharmaceutical CEO Christophe Weber
wrote to shareholders in June, making a case for appointing
retiring chairman Yasuchika Hasegawa as corporate counsel.
The MUFG review is not seeking to do away with advisors, the
sources said, adding that they played an important role as they
serve on boards of various foundations and attend social
functions as well as funerals on behalf of current management.
In Japan, it is customary for senior executives to attend
funerals of other executives at client companies.
"Top executives are too busy to deal with all this. Advisors
are shouldering this burden for us," said an MUFG senior
executive.
"We cannot just send anybody. Clients want people with some
weight and hence the title of special advisor," he said.
Other corporate governance reforms introduced in Japan over
the past two years include guidance from the Tokyo bourse for
boards to boost numbers of outside directors and to unwind
cross-shareholdings.
