Japan's MUFG faces impairment loss on Hitachi Capital after Brexit vote

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) faces the possibility of a $500 million impairment loss on Hitachi Capital Corp shares, whose value has plunged since Britons voted to leave the European Union on Friday.

MUFG, Japan’s largest lender by assets, and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd in May agreed to buy 27.2 percent of Hitachi Capital, a leasing subsidiary of industrial conglomerate Hitachi Ltd, for about 100 billion yen ($980 million).

At the time of the agreement, MUFG was to pay 3,400 yen for each Hitachi Capital share from Hitachi Ltd. The transaction was scheduled to take place in August.

Hitachi Capital shares plunged 17 percent on Friday after Britain voted to leave the EU, as investors worried about the company’s relatively high exposure to the country.

The shares edged up 0.3 percent on Tuesday to end at 1,858 yen, hovering near the 1,700 yen writedown threshold for MUFG.

If MUFG buys Hitachi Capital shares at the agreed price in August, and if Hitachi Capital shares are traded below 1,700 yen at the end of September, the bank has to book an impairment loss of 50 billion yen for its financial first half.

Given the prospect of an immediate impairment loss, some stock market participants expect MUFG to renegotiate the terms of the transaction with Hitachi.

“Otherwise, there could be a shareholder lawsuit against MUFG,” said one person, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and so declined to be identified.

When MUFG invested $9 billion in Morgan Stanley at the height of financial crisis in 2008, MUFG changed the terms of the transaction after Morgan Stanley’s share price fell below half of their agreed price.

An MUFG spokesman declined to comment. ($1 = 102.0700 yen) (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Editing by Christopher Cushing)