May 15, 2012 / 8:40 AM / 5 years ago

MUFG full-year profit jumps, forecasts decline for this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said on Tuesday net profit jumped 68 percent in the year ended in March, buoyed by a hefty one-time gain from its Morgan Stanley stake, but forecast a decline for the current year.

Japan’s largest lender by assets booked a 290 billion yen gain from converting Morgan Stanley preferred shares it acquired in 2008, giving it around a 22 percent stake.

Its earnings were also helped by solid bond-trading gains amid ultra-low interest rates in Japan and the safe-haven appeal of Japanese government bonds compared with Europe’s sovereign debt turmoil.

MUFG, which owns California-based Union Bank, said net profit was 981.3 billion yen ($12.3 billion) for the April-March period, up from 583.1 billion yen a year earlier.

For the current financial year, it forecast net profit of 670 billion yen, in line with an average estimate of 651.5 billion yen in a poll of 16 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

